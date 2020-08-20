Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 57.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,708 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,408 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2,045.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 259.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMHC. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BTIG Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.71.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $25.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $28.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.94.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

