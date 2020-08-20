Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.07

Technical Communications Co. (NASDAQ:TCCO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.07 and traded as high as $3.92. Technical Communications shares last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 22,100 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut Technical Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

Get Technical Communications alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $7.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average is $3.07.

Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Technical Communications had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter.

About Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO)

Technical Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells communications security devices, systems, and services worldwide. The company primarily provides voice, data, and fax, and voice networks. Its products include government systems, such as DSD 72A-SP military bulk encryptor, CSD 3324 SE telephone/fax encryptor, and the DSP 9000 radio encryption system, as well as the HSE 6000 squad radio headset and telephone encryptor for public safety special operations land mobile radio applications and for military applications.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Technical Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technical Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.