Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

TNAV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Telenav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet raised Telenav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Telenav in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ TNAV opened at $5.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Telenav has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $11.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.19.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Telenav had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $35.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.65 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Telenav will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $1,629,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 21.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Telenav by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Telenav by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Telenav by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,420,000 after buying an additional 101,830 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telenav in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telenav by 364.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 206,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 161,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

Telenav Company Profile

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

