TELEPHNE AND DATA SYS 6.625% SNR NTS (NYSE:TDI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.52

TELEPHNE AND DATA SYS 6.625% SNR NTS (NYSE:TDI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.52 and traded as high as $25.92. TELEPHNE AND DATA SYS 6.625% SNR NTS shares last traded at $25.89, with a volume of 13,100 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.54 and a 200 day moving average of $24.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%.

TELEPHNE AND DATA SYS 6.625% SNR NTS Company Profile (NYSE:TDI)

There is no company description available for Telephone and Data Systems Inc

