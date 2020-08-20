Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Teligent had a negative net margin of 71.80% and a negative return on equity of 682.10%. Teligent updated its Q4 2020

NASDAQ TLGT opened at $2.13 on Thursday. Teligent has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $10.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.82.

TLGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Teligent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Teligent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

About Teligent

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. It offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

