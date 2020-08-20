TERUMO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $41.40

Shares of TERUMO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.40 and last traded at $40.50, with a volume of 7825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.82.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRUMY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TERUMO CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered TERUMO CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Get TERUMO CORP/ADR alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

TERUMO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. TERUMO CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that TERUMO CORP/ADR will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

TERUMO CORP/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRUMY)

Terumo Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices and services worldwide. It provides products for use in cardiothoracic surgery, interventional procedure, and medicine transfusion. The company offers vascular intervention devices, such as introducer sheathes, guide wires, angiographic catheters, and radial artery compression devices; therapeutic devices; and intravascular imaging systems, including optical frequency domain imaging and intravascular ultrasound systems.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for TERUMO CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TERUMO CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.