Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires Shares of 146,766 ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX)

Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 146,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.19% of ChampionX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ChampionX alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $10.50 to $12.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.65.

CHX opened at $10.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 3.47. ChampionX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $298.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 69.70%. ChampionX’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ChampionX Corporation will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

ChampionX Company Profile

As of June 3, 2020, ChampionX Holding Inc was acquired by Apergy Corporation. Championx Holding Inc engages in upstream business. The company offers technology-driven chemistry programs and value-enabling solutions and services to the global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It provides reservoir management, onshore and offshore production, midstream management, and water capabilities.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.