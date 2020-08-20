Texas Permanent School Fund Boosts Stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,345 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.11% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $21.84 on Thursday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $34.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.60 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($1.44). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $137.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $211,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

