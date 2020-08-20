Texas Permanent School Fund Buys New Position in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR)

Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 85,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.05% of Univar as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNVR. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Univar in the first quarter worth $69,942,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new stake in shares of Univar in the first quarter worth $48,689,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Univar by 25.0% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,415,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082,607 shares during the last quarter. FPR Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Univar by 30.7% in the first quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 9,466,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Univar by 25.5% in the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 10,399,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,337 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Univar from $10.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Univar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Univar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Univar from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.10.

NYSE:UNVR opened at $18.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Univar Inc has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $24.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 902.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.05.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Univar had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 0.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Univar Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

