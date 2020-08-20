Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 11,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total transaction of $1,321,804.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,847,603.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $115.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.93, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.62. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.24 and a 1 year high of $127.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 29.51 and a quick ratio of 29.38.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.24. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $41.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Benchmark increased their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.