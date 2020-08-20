Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Pra Group worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pra Group by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pra Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Pra Group by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pra Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PRAA shares. TheStreet raised Pra Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Pra Group from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Pra Group stock opened at $44.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.80 and its 200 day moving average is $34.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Pra Group Inc has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $46.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.57. Pra Group had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pra Group Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other Pra Group news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $319,680.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 283,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,316,472.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher D. Lagow sold 2,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $102,144.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,205 shares in the company, valued at $919,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,263 shares of company stock worth $2,424,063. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

