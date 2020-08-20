Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Holdings in SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of SPX worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SPX by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,943,000 after purchasing an additional 82,210 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPX by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,911,000 after purchasing an additional 218,911 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of SPX by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 890,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,066,000 after purchasing an additional 330,329 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPX by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 742,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,226,000 after purchasing an additional 76,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPX by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 610,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,920,000 after purchasing an additional 41,495 shares during the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPXC. UBS Group lifted their price objective on SPX from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on SPX in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

SPXC stock opened at $43.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.49. SPX Corp has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $53.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.26.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $373.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.70 million. SPX had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 6.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SPX Corp will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 18,408 shares of SPX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $776,449.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John William Swann III sold 16,225 shares of SPX stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $738,399.75. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPX Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

