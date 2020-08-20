Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Position in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,673 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Sanmina worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SANM. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SANM opened at $27.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.58. Sanmina Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.62. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sanmina Corp will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Jure Sola sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $2,274,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 892,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,060,971.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SANM. ValuEngine downgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub raised Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Sanmina from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cfra cut their target price on Sanmina from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Sanmina from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sanmina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

