Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Compass Minerals International worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 34.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 221.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 35,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 24,441 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.7% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 10.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

CMP stock opened at $58.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.59. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.39 and a 52-week high of $66.14.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $256.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Compass Minerals International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.25.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

