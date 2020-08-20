Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,425 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PMT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 12.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 11,809 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 66,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the period. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.19.

Shares of PMT opened at $17.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -80.73 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $23.79.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.59. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This is a positive change from PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

