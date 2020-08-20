Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.30 Million Stake in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,768 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Callaway Golf worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 46,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,882 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 110,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,338,000 after purchasing an additional 106,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

ELY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.

Shares of NYSE:ELY opened at $18.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average is $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.96. Callaway Golf Co has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.33.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.35 million. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Callaway Golf Co will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

