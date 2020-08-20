Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,831 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,979 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Fulton Financial worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 390,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 10.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 330,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 18,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FULT. Zacks Investment Research cut Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine cut Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on Fulton Financial in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Fulton Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised Fulton Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

In related news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 8,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $94,713.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,674.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David M. Campbell sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $29,374.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,021.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.79. Fulton Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $211.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.20 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 17.89%. As a group, analysts predict that Fulton Financial Corp will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

