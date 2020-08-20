Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.36 Million Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,062 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of AeroVironment worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,249,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,151,000 after purchasing an additional 43,710 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 1.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 826,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,373,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 8.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,190,000 after acquiring an additional 39,682 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 88.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 365,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,286,000 after acquiring an additional 171,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,375,000 after acquiring an additional 22,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. TheStreet raised shares of AeroVironment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $80.87 on Thursday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. AeroVironment had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $135.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

Read More: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.