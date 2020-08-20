Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.45 Million Stake in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,089 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Hancock Whitney worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,308,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,533,000 after purchasing an additional 250,060 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter worth about $3,912,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 432,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after buying an additional 139,600 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,368,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 689,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,457,000 after buying an additional 107,579 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $67,946.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:HWC opened at $20.23 on Thursday. Hancock Whitney Corp has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.61.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $311.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.85 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HWC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Hancock Whitney from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. DA Davidson cut Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

