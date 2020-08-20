Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 10,693 Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Carnival were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at about $456,856,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,875,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,586,000 after purchasing an additional 927,732 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,235,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,804 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,530,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,668,000 after purchasing an additional 51,810 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Carnival stock opened at $14.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.85. Carnival Corp has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $51.94.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.79) by ($1.51). The company had revenue of $740.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.40 million. Carnival had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Carnival Corp will post -7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Carnival from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.59.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

