Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 48,752 Shares of Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,752 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.18% of Xperi worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XPER. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xperi by 42.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Xperi by 100.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xperi by 67.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Xperi by 29.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xperi during the second quarter valued at $152,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Xperi stock opened at $13.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.86. Xperi Corp has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $21.71. The company has a market capitalization of $709.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.84 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.20 million. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that Xperi Corp will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XPER shares. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. Sidoti started coverage on Xperi in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

