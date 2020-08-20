Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stake in Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,057 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Covetrus worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus during the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Brooktree Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Covetrus by 9.6% during the second quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 65,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Covetrus by 8.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,324 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Covetrus by 153.4% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the second quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Timothy Ludlow sold 52,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $1,092,378.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,352.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CVET opened at $22.91 on Thursday. Covetrus Inc has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.16.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 22.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Covetrus Inc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covetrus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

