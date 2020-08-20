Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stake in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,386 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Progress Software worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

PRGS stock opened at $37.35 on Thursday. Progress Software Corp has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $52.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.31 and a 200 day moving average of $37.68.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Progress Software had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The company had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Progress Software Corp will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRGS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Progress Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Progress Software from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Benchmark raised their target price on Progress Software from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

