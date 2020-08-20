Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,842 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.06% of Boyd Gaming worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,482,000. Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $6,636,000. Drexel Morgan & Co. purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $5,768,000. MIK Capital LP purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $5,153,000. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,904,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,462,000 after acquiring an additional 256,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BYD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Boyd Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.79.

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $26.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.32 and its 200 day moving average is $21.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.91 and a beta of 2.34. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $36.22.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $209.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.61 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $230,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 285,498 shares in the company, valued at $6,586,438.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 131,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $3,376,135.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,325,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,093,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 241,265 shares of company stock worth $5,975,836. Company insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

