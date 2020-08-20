Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,100 Shares of Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.05% of Papa John’s Int’l worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,039,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $467,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $770,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,159,000.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $98.45 on Thursday. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $101.48. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.29, a P/E/G ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.81.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $460.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Papa John’s Int’l’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PZZA shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Papa John’s Int’l from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Papa John’s Int’l from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. CL King upped their price objective on Papa John’s Int’l from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Papa John’s Int’l from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Papa John’s Int’l currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, VP Steven R. Coke sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total value of $266,915.00. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $116,539.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,643,862.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,972 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,793. 17.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

