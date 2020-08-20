Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 11,279 Shares of Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,279 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Uniti Group worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 54.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Uniti Group by 22.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the first quarter worth $64,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the first quarter worth $87,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.97. Uniti Group Inc has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $11.08.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($3.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($3.54). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 65.51%. Analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNIT. BidaskClub lowered shares of Uniti Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.86.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

