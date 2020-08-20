Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 11,284 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,284 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Olin worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Olin by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 69,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 9,711 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Olin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Olin by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,807,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,089,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Olin by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OLN opened at $10.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average of $13.00. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $19.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.38.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.14). Olin had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

OLN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Olin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Olin from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Vertical Research cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Olin from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.84.

In other Olin news, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton acquired 8,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $96,779.62. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,074 shares in the company, valued at $537,114.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

