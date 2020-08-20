Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,693 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,005 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Badger Meter worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 22.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter worth about $219,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $95,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,065. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $33,177.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMI opened at $65.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.74. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $70.83.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $91.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.66 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Badger Meter from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Argus assumed coverage on Badger Meter in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

