Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,553 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,861 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Insight Enterprises worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 18,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 176,030 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

NSIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub cut Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.63.

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $55.67 on Thursday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $73.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.52. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.48.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.74. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 6,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $355,647.60. Also, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.71, for a total value of $283,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,444.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.