Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,764 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,854 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.06% of M.D.C. worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 20.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 3.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 2.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 29.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in M.D.C. during the second quarter valued at $27,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

NYSE:MDC opened at $45.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.53. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $886.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.74 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

In related news, Director Paris G. Reece III sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $1,044,288.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,736.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 21,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $964,011.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,942.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 833,947 shares of company stock worth $37,145,366 in the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on M.D.C. from $38.50 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised M.D.C. from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised M.D.C. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. M.D.C. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Further Reading: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.