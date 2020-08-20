Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 3,575 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Korn Ferry worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 55,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korn Ferry stock opened at $30.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.66.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.21. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $440.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KFY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other news, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $269,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,826.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $165,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,251.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

