Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 5,743 Shares of Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,743 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Caretrust REIT worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 744,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,007,000 after purchasing an additional 117,284 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Caretrust REIT by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 254,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,315,000 after buying an additional 33,400 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Caretrust REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Caretrust REIT by 507.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 167,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 140,200 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caretrust REIT by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Caretrust REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Caretrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Caretrust REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Caretrust REIT stock opened at $18.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Caretrust REIT Inc has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $24.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day moving average is $18.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 5.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Caretrust REIT Inc will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caretrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

