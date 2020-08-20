Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 6,696 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,696 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,514,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 871.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,466,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,711 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 751.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,399,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,899 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,653,000. Finally, Key Square Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $35,621.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $20.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.43. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.55.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $289.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.57 million. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 21.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.30%.

MGM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut MGM Resorts International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Cfra cut MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.54.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

