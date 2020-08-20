Texas Permanent School Fund Takes $1.39 Million Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO)

Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 68.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 24.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at $69,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GO. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Nomura started coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE:GO opened at $41.91 on Thursday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $46.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.25.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $803.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Mcmahon sold 87,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $3,766,801.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,074,324.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas H. Mcmahon sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $3,784,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,415.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 396,289 shares of company stock worth $16,774,537.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

