The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.43.

ENSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $45,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,455. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,875 shares of company stock valued at $175,624 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 425,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,006,000 after buying an additional 69,380 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,033,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 165,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 16,703 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 621.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 45,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $55.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The Ensign Group has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $58.34.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $584.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.24 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 5.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

