Thescore (CVE:SCR) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.75

Shares of Thescore Inc (CVE:SCR) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.75 and traded as low as $0.64. Thescore shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 1,061,743 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $267.97 million and a P/E ratio of -7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.32, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.62.

About Thescore (CVE:SCR)

theScore, Inc creates mobile-first sports experiences in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports mobile application, which allows to combine and push notifications on mobile-first breaking news, live scores, and stats.

