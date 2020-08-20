THORChain (RUNE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $124.64 Million

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. THORChain has a total market cap of $124.64 million and approximately $3.50 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, THORChain has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One THORChain token can currently be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00006682 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008505 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00139775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $206.84 or 0.01756790 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00189493 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000882 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00142962 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000157 BTC.

THORChain Token Profile

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 tokens. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain.

THORChain Token Trading

THORChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

