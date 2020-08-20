Thore Cash Hits Market Cap of $180,139.93 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. One Thore Cash token can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Crex24 and BiteBTC. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $180,139.93 and $85,762.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded down 39.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Thore Cash alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.74 or 0.00524257 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010722 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 412.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000865 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official.

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thore Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thore Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.