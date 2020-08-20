ThoreNext (THX) Hits One Day Volume of $2,790.00

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. ThoreNext has a market capitalization of $26.06 million and approximately $2,790.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ThoreNext has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ThoreNext token can now be bought for $0.88 or 0.00007491 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008505 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00139775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $206.84 or 0.01756790 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00189493 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000882 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00142962 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About ThoreNext

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,551,588 tokens. The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin. ThoreNext’s official website is www.thorenext.com. ThoreNext’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork. ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official.

ThoreNext Token Trading

ThoreNext can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreNext should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

