Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Stock Holdings Lowered by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,410 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Tiffany & Co. worth $10,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIF. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its position in Tiffany & Co. by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,021,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,771,000 after buying an additional 1,194,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Tiffany & Co. by 550.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 956,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,854,000 after buying an additional 809,451 shares in the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Tiffany & Co. by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,598,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,994,000 after buying an additional 745,087 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP bought a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,324,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tiffany & Co. by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,324,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,078,001,000 after buying an additional 477,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

TIF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.76.

Shares of TIF opened at $126.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.99. Tiffany & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.60 and a fifty-two week high of $134.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.33 and its 200-day moving average is $126.51.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.97 million. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Tiffany & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tiffany & Co. Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

