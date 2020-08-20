Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $127.94 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) will announce $127.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $143.70 million and the lowest is $115.02 million. Tilly’s reported sales of $161.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full year sales of $521.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $479.64 million to $549.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $615.97 million, with estimates ranging from $567.20 million to $650.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $77.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.28 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 0.80%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TLYS shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

In related news, CFO Michael Henry purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $28,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,630.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 1.0% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,031,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,515,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 725,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 26,630 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 631,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 36,621 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 617,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 55,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,673,000. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TLYS opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.35. Tilly’s has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $12.75. The firm has a market cap of $179.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 1.69.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

