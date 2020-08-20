Titan Machinery (TITN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.27. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $310.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.60 million. On average, analysts expect Titan Machinery to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TITN stock opened at $12.32 on Thursday. Titan Machinery has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $18.72. The company has a market capitalization of $277.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

A number of research firms have commented on TITN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

