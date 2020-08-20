Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $46.78

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.78 and traded as high as $60.00. Topps Tiles shares last traded at $57.70, with a volume of 715,599 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Topps Tiles in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Topps Tiles in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 646.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $110.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 44.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 46.78.

In other news, insider Robert Parker acquired 50,000 shares of Topps Tiles stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £21,000 ($27,454.57).

Topps Tiles Company Profile (LON:TPT)

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for homeowners and tile fitters in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles. It also provides adhesives and grouts; and tools and essentials, such as trims, underfloor heating products, cutters, tools and accessories, cleaning and maintenance products, underfloor heating products, and wet room products.

