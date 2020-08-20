Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.03 per share for the quarter.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.61 billion.

Shares of TSE:TD opened at C$62.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$60.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$62.17. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$49.01 and a one year high of C$77.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.53 billion and a PE ratio of 10.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.

TD has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$60.00 to C$60.50 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$75.05.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

