Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.25. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Toronto-Dominion Bank to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $47.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $33.74 and a 12 month high of $58.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.32%.

TD has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.85.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

