Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.60.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th.

NYSE:TRV opened at $114.93 on Thursday. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $76.99 and a 12-month high of $153.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.47.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 35,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

