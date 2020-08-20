Treatt (LON:TET) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $492.44

Shares of Treatt plc (LON:TET) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $492.44 and traded as high as $580.00. Treatt shares last traded at $580.00, with a volume of 11,763 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.31. The company has a market capitalization of $342.97 million and a P/E ratio of 40.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 517.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 492.44.

Treatt Company Profile (LON:TET)

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies ingredient solutions to the flavor, fragrance, and consumer goods markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral flavors.

