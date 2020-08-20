Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 323,600 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the May 31st total of 287,400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 134,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tredegar by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 9,435 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tredegar in the fourth quarter worth $10,611,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tredegar in the first quarter worth $60,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Tredegar by 24.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tredegar in the first quarter worth $1,948,000. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TG opened at $18.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $604.98 million, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.03. Tredegar has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Tredegar had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $218.64 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%.

Tredegar Company Profile

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic materials for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiSoft, AquiDry, and AquiDry Plus brands.

