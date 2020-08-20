Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.11

Trevali Mining Corp (TSE:TV)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.11 and traded as high as $0.16. Trevali Mining shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 6,282,766 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on TV shares. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.15 to C$0.10 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.10 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. CIBC raised their price target on Trevali Mining to C$0.05 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$0.10 price target on Trevali Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.18.

The company has a market capitalization of $88.28 million and a PE ratio of -0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.11.

Trevali Mining Company Profile (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

