TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $182.03

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $182.03 and traded as low as $170.00. TT Electronics shares last traded at $173.00, with a volume of 129,004 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TTG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of TT Electronics from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.75) target price (up previously from GBX 175 ($2.29)) on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TT Electronics from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

Get TT Electronics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.60 million and a P/E ratio of 43.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 171.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 182.03.

About TT Electronics (LON:TTG)

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power and Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.